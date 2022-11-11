SAIC Earns Several Recognitions for Driving Veteran Employment; Nazzic Keene Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has been included in Forbes magazine’s 2022 America’s Best Employers for Veterans for its efforts to hire and provide benefits to former U.S. military servicemen.

The recognition is one of the awards received by SAIC this year for supporting transitioning soldiers through initiatives such as its Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group, the company said Thursday.

SAIC was presented with the Department of Labor’s Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award, and landed the seventh spot on the Top 25 Veteran Employers list on Military.com. The National Veteran Small Business Coalition also gave the company its Champions Award for surpassing the organization’s standards in the allocation of subcontracts to veteran-owned and service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses.

SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene expressed gratitude to U.S. veterans for their service.