SandboxAQ Secures Air Force Post-Quantum Cryptography Research Contract; Jen Sovada Quoted

Jen Sovada / LinkedIn

SandboxAQ will carry out a feasibility study to determine how its quantum-resistant security applications could help the U.S. Air Force assess its cryptographic cybersecurity posture under the initial phase of the Small Business Innovation Research contract.

The company said Friday it will execute a post-quantum cryptographic inventory analysis and help the service branch implement a crypto-agile framework to safeguard data networks from quantum attacks under the SBIR Phase 1 contract.

“U.S. adversaries are gathering encrypted data with the intent to exploit it once they deploy quantum computers–these are known as ‘store-now-decrypt-later’ attacks,” said Jen Sovada, president of public sector at SandboxAQ.

“Quantum computers in the hands of adversarial nation states could devastate U.S. national security if post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, is not urgently implemented,” added Sovada.

SandboxAQ is an enterprise software-as-a-service company that uses artificial intelligence and quantum technology to deliver platforms designed to protect systems from quantum attacks.

Sovada was one of the panelists at a GovCon Wire-hosted webinar on the quantum threat landscape and transition to quantum-resistant algorithms. Click here to watch the full conversation on-demand now and visit the GovCon Wire Events page to view the full calendar of upcoming events.