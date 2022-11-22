SBA Selects Navancio for SaaS Development, Automation Support BPA

Image Title: Navancio logo SOurce: Navancio

Navancio has received a potential five-year, $23 million blanket purchase agreement from the Small Business Administration to help SBA advance automation, broaden capabilities within its Salesforce environment and facilitate workflows in support of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

The company said Monday it will design and build a software-as-a-service platform to improve audit reporting and productivity for the agency’s SVOG program.

In December 2020, SVOG was created through the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Business Nonprofits and Venues Act to help allocate about $16 billion in grants to venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initial task order under the BPA was carried out on Sept. 28.

Navancio is a Native American-owned business established in 2019 and is focused on delivering technology platforms and digital transformation support to federal, state and local government and commercial clients. The company’s platforms and services span across enterprise information technology, data management, blockchain development and supply chain and logistics.