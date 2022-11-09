Shue-Jane Thompson Promoted to Managing Partner at IBM Consulting

Image Title: Shue-Jane Thompson Source: POC

Shue-Jane Thompson, formerly a vice president and senior partner at IBM, has been promoted to managing partner responsible for leading the information technology company’s professional services and consulting arm.

According to her LinkedIn post published Tuesday, Thompson oversees IBM Consulting’s global deals and strategic sales strategies in her new role.

Thompson initially joined IBM as a cybersecurity and biometrics business partner for the public sector before becoming a VP and senior partner.

Her career also covers serving as services engineering and management practice lead and holding various director-level roles in enterprise engineering, services engineering and strategy development at Lockheed Martin.

Previously, Thompson spent more than eight years at Northrop Grumman‘s information technology and defense group.