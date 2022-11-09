SimX Receives Air Force Contract for Medical Simulation Training R&D

Image Title: SimX logo Source: LinkedIn

The U.S Air Force has tapped medical device manufacturing company SimX to work under a research and development contract and support a medical simulation training program focused on tactical combat casualty care.

SimX said Tuesday the program will adapt its existing virtual reality medical simulation system and modernize it with capacities for medical and clinical training simulations.

The simulations will leverage the capabilities of the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset on the HTC Vive Focus 3 headset.

“The mission impact of this project will be increased overall medical capability for combat casualty care,” said retired Air Force Pararescue medical director Col. John Dorsch, adding that the additional capabilities will ensure medical care for forces in combat.

Aside from the military, the capabilities will also be commercialized to provide other health professionals with training support.

In 2020, SimX and the Air Force launched the Virtual Advancement of Learning and Operational Readiness program, which aims to develop VR medical simulation training in order to make it flexible and accessible across civilians and military medicine.