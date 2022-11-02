Spire to Design Satellite for DARPA’s Ionosphere Research Program

Spire Global has secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to perform preliminary satellite design work for a program aimed at bringing ionospheric data-gathering sensors to very low-Earth orbit.

Contract work is part of the Ouija program, DARPA’s new effort to understand the propagation of high-frequency radio waves within the ionized part of the planet’s upper atmosphere, the company said Tuesday.

DARPA aims to deploy satellite sensors to conduct HF noise measurements in the ionosphere to support military radio development and transmission efforts.

Kamal Arafeh, senior vice president of sales at Spire, said the company intends to apply its space access model and satellite deployment experience to support the project.