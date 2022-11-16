TransCore Awarded $1.1B in New Jersey Toll Infrastructure Modernization Contracts

Image Title: TransCore logo Source: TransCore

TransCore, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, has secured $1.1 billion in contracts from two agencies to help update toll collection systems in New Jersey.

The potential 10-year $914 million contract with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority covers the design, installation, maintenance and operation of tolling systems on two of the busiest roads in the U.S., ST Engineering said Tuesday.

TransCore will design, install, operate and maintain of an all-electronic tolling platform on the 72km Atlantic City Expressway under the potential 12-year, $159.3 million contract with the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

The company will serve as a system integrator and replace the current tolling infrastructure with its Infinity Digital Lane System, which can record transactions in high-volume traffic using video capture and recognition technologies, automatic vehicle identification and classification and digital video audit system.