USCIS Extends Fingerprint Biometric Tech Deal With Idemia

Idemia‘s North American business has secured an award from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to extend the deployment of its Livescan fingerprint scanning technology to assist in conducting identity verification and criminal background checks.

Under the potential five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Idemia’s existing Livescan technology will be updated, which includes an option to use document authentication systems and check-in kiosks at USCIS application support centers, the biometric service provider said Thursday.

Idemia will also provide operations and maintenance support to its upgraded Livescan biometric tech for the government agency.

Currently, Idemia’s Livescan systems are being utilized by 130 USCIS application support centers across the country and other U.S. territories.

Donnie Scott, CEO of Idemia North America, said the upgraded Livescan technology will help support federal agencies to improve identity authentication to streamline the application process.