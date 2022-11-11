VAST Federal Arm to Provide Data Platform for VA’s Million Veteran Program

The Department of Veterans Affairs has selected the federal business arm of VAST Data to deliver a data storage platform to help the agency analyze, interpret and store genetic information.

VAST Federal’s Universal Storage system will be used to expand the capacity and computation load of the Million Veteran Program’s data storage and provide secure access to VA’s genotypic data collection, the company said Friday.

Randy Hayes, vice president of VAST Federal, said Universal Storage is an all-fash file and object storage tool that will enable VA to discover data correlations “at any speed to accelerate the time to medical discovery.”

MVP researchers gather, store and analyze genomic data to determine how genes, lifestyle, military exposures and other health information affect illnesses and diseases.

The program has collected critical medical data from more than a million veteran volunteers since it launched in 2011.