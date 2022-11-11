in Big Data & Analytics, News

VAST Federal Arm to Provide Data Platform for VA’s Million Veteran Program

VAST Federal Arm to Provide Data Platform for VA's Million Veteran Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Department of Veterans Affairs has selected the federal business arm of VAST Data to deliver a data storage platform to help the agency analyze, interpret and store genetic information.

VAST Federal’s Universal Storage system will be used to expand the capacity and computation load of the Million Veteran Program’s data storage and provide secure access to VA’s genotypic data collection, the company said Friday.

Randy Hayes, vice president of VAST Federal, said Universal Storage is an all-fash file and object storage tool that will enable VA to discover data correlations “at any speed to accelerate the time to medical discovery.”

MVP researchers gather, store and analyze genomic data to determine how genes, lifestyle, military exposures and other health information affect illnesses and diseases.

The program has collected critical medical data from more than a million veteran volunteers since it launched in 2011.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Big Data & Analytics

data storageDepartment of Veterans AffairsGovconMillion Veteran ProgramRandy HayesVAST DataVAST Federal

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

GDIT Forms Industry Coalition to Advance Government's 5G Tech Adoption; Ben Gianni Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GDIT Forms Industry Coalition to Advance Government’s 5G Tech Adoption; Ben Gianni Quoted
DARPA Seeks Info on RF Power Beaming Tech for Small UAS - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DARPA Seeks Info on RF Power Beaming Tech for Small UAS