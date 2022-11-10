in News, Technology

Ventech Gets 2 Patents for DevSecOps Tool Valholla

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Ventech Solutions two patents for the process and systems offered in its DevSecOps orchestration platform for enterprise control, intelligence and visibility.

Valholla is an enterprise platform that works to automate and orchestrate security compliance and governance and provides users with control over their information technology deployments, Ventech Solutions said Wednesday.

The tool uses application programming interfaces to integrate with customers’ existing DevOps and DevSecOps pipelines to establish security at every stage of the software development life cycle.

“Valholla is a state-of-the-art tool that allows our clients to save time and resources, reduce costs, enhance security and eliminate manual steps and processes across the enterprise,” said Steve Veneruso, chief technology officer at Ventech Solutions.

The patents are for method and systems for neural network based data analytics in software security vulnerability testing and for synchronously generated security waiver interface.

Written by Naomi Cooper

