Ventech Solutions, AWS Help CMS Implement DevSecOps Cloud-Based Environment

Ventech Solutions and the public sector arm of Amazon Web Services have worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to help the center for clinical standards and quality under CMS modernize their on-premise computing infrastructure and implement a DevSecOps cloud-based environment.

CCSQ oversees medical science, clinical and quality issues, manages policies, surveys and certification for CMS programs and offers support to more than 800,000 health care providers, Ventech said Tuesday.

“[Ventech Solutions] took the benefits of what the cloud offered us, the speed at which the cloud allowed us to adapt and took the opportunity to adjust and pilot and test and circle to improve our actual development processes, procedures, standards… and rewrote everything,” said Ken Howard, director of CCSQ at CMS.

Steve Veneruso, chief technology officer at Ventech, mentioned the company’s collaboration with AWS to help CCSQ build a cloud architecture.

“We were able to reach [out] to AWS to see what other developers are doing to validate our architecture and engineering, as well as our processes,” said Veneruso.

He added that the partnership provided Ventech an opportunity to have a roadmap of future tech platforms that AWS plans to add in support of developers and their work.