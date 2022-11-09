in News, Technology

Verizon’s Public Sector Business to Help Telecom Association Members Adopt Communications Tool Suite

Verizon‘s public sector business has signed an agreement expansion with the Michigan Collegiate Telecommunications Association to offer the nonprofit more technology products and services.

The revised deal seeks to provide a one-stop shop for MiCTA members interested in adopting tools intended to help them update infrastructure for communications, Verizon said Tuesday.

MiCTA works on legislative advocacy, information support and contract pricing negotiations for the association’s over 8,000 members across the government, education, health care, library and philanthropic sectors.

The agreement with Verizon covers access to applications for cloud-based communications, virtual contact centers, professional services, remote work, and security and network services.

Patty Roze, vice president of the state, local and education division at Verizon Public Sector, said expanding access to the company’s products suite will not only benefit MiCTA members but also the communities they serve.

“The nation’s state, local government agencies and educational institutions deserve every advantage when it comes to improving citizen engagement and experience and enabling students to stay connected,” she added.

