VMD Lands EPA Contract for IT Ecosystem Support

VMD, a Fairfax, Virginia-based government services provider, will provide the Environmental Protection Agency with information technology support for its Fuels and Fuels Additives Registration and Compliance Information Systems under a five-year, $22 million contract.

The company said Tuesday it will assist in fuel compliance operations through Agile delivery, cloud services, data analytics, DevSecOps and robotic process automation.

VMD will also establish a framework and conduct an automated continuous integration and continuous delivery channel to ensure systematic and timely data deployment.

TeRRA is the electronic transactions, registration, reporting and access IT ecosystem where all stakeholders’ fuel and fuel additive compliance data is stored.

“We look forward to leveraging our Agile engineering expertise to deliver software products that support EPA’s Fuels and Fuels Additive Registration and Compliance Programs,” said VMD CEO Deepti Malhotra.