Volta, Imagen Receive DOE Funding To Commercialize Electric Vehicle Fast Charger

The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy has awarded a joint project by Volta and Imagen Energy a grant to commercialize a U.S.-manufactured direct current fast-charging equipment for electric vehicles.

Volta said Wednesday it will use its PredictEV infrastructure planning tool and software to help Imagen Energy select sites for effective piloting and initial deployment of its compact EV fast charger.

The company will also collect feedback from its network of charging stations, which connect EV drivers to clean energy, to inform the testing phase of the project.

“The combination of Volta’s advanced PredictEV planning tool and the company’s existing charging network creates the ideal environment for quickly developing reliable, affordable, and efficient charging solutions that will support the rapid transition to electric mobility,” said Ezana Mekonnen, chief technology officer at Imagen.

Imagen is one of the eight companies ARPA-E selected to receive a total of $100 million in funding to commercialize clean energy technologies under the Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential program.