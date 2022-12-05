in News

111 Energy Service Companies Get DOE Qualification for Federal Contract Opportunities

The Department of Energy has identified 111 energy service companies that are qualified for the government’s multi-tiered energy savings performance contracting program. 

The list is in compliance with the Energy Policy Act of 1992 and serves as an initial step in the procurement process for energy-related contract opportunities, DOE said Friday. 

The energy companies will be subject to additional evaluations as required before federal contracting officers award ESPC contracts.

Leidos‘ engineering business, Lockheed Martin‘s federal energy solutions business, Parsons Government Services, AECOM‘s technical services unit and Ameresco Federal Group, along with its joint venture with Hannah Solar Government Services, are among the energy companies included in DOE’s qualified list.

Written by Regina Garcia

