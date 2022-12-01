in News, Technology

1st Prototype of Lockheed Mid-Range Capability Battery Handed Over to Army

Photo credit: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first prototype Mid-Range Capability battery to the U.S. Army in line with the latter’s top modernization priority, which is to develop new long-range precision fire capabilities.

The Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office received Typhoon, a land-based, ground-launched system that is designed to cover the range between the Army’s Precision Strike Missile and the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, the service branch said Friday.

In a separate announcement, Lockheed said it scaled the existing Aegis Command and Control functions and the Mark 41 Vertical Launching System of the Navy to develop the MRC, which includes launchers, missiles and a battery operations center.

“The MRC rapidly progressed from a blank piece of paper in July 2020, to the soldiers’ hands in just over two years. The RCCTO team, as well as our joint service and industry partners, delivered this hardware so Soldiers can begin training as quickly as possible,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch, director of the RCCTO.

The MRC is scheduled to reach operational capability in fiscal year 2023 upon completion of system testing, training and missile delivery.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

