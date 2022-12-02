2 Maxar-Built Satellites Launch to Support Intelsat’s C-Band Spectrum Transition; Dave Wajsgras, Chris Johnson Quoted

Credit: Arianespace

Two geostationary satellites that Maxar Technologies built for Intelsat unfolded their solar arrays and started transmitting signals and commissioning activities on orbit following their launch Tuesday aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Arianespace’s launch site in French Guiana.

The Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 satellites will enable Intelsat to transfer its services as the Federal Communications Commission works to reallocate some C-band spectrum to support 5G network services, Maxar said Tuesday.

“Maxar has built nearly 60 spacecraft for Intelsat since the 1970s, including these. We’ll begin on-orbit check out and look forward to adding these spacecraft to Intelsat’s newest generation of satellites,” said Chris Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of space at Maxar.

The two satellites are built on Maxar’s 1300-class spacecraft platform and will start firing thrusters to kick off their journey to their final orbit.

Intelsat ordered five satellites from Maxar to support its C-band spectrum transition. The first two satellites, Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, launched on Nov. 12.

Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat and a six-time Wash100 awardee, said the company has demonstrated its continued commitment to media clients through the launch.

“The continued refreshment of the Galaxy fleet will provide broadcast viewers with quality programming all across North America,” Wajsgras added.