5 Small Businesses Win Army SBIR Contracts for Sensing, Materials Readiness Capabilities

Five small businesses have secured contracts under the U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research program to develop next-generation technologies in support of live military training and aircraft floor modernization.

CPS Technologies, Dynovas and Macro Industries will receive Phase II contracts to develop a structural armor floor system that will replace the legacy equipment used by the Army’s UH-60 helicopter fleet, the Army said Friday.

According to the service branch’s SBIR contract opportunity announcement, Phase II work will focus on refining the design of a lightweight, reconfigurable UH-60 floor and developing a technology demonstration system in support of the test plan.

Each UH-60 floor development contract is worth up to $1.7 million.

The Army also awarded Phase I contracts valued up to $250,000 each to Shock Stream and Deep Analytics to develop an integrated tactical vehicle recorder technology for synchronizing live and synthetic augmented reality training.