Accenture’s Federal Arm Wins Spot on $137M National Cancer Institute BPA for IT Services; Jill Olmstead Quoted

Accenture‘s federal business arm has won a position on a five-year, $137 million blanket purchase agreement with the National Cancer Institute for software engineering and information technology services.

Under the award from NCI IT Engineering Office, Accenture Federal Services is expected to provide a range of services to support the institute’s scientific, grants management and business applications as well as its clients, the Arlington, Virginia-based organization announced on Thursday.

“Accenture Federal Services looks forward to enhancing the National Cancer Institute’s ability to keep pace with technology trends, adopt emerging technologies and help move innovative ideas to solution delivery and production,” commented Jill Olmstead, managing director and federal health leader at the company.

“We’re thrilled to support the National Cancer Institute with its mission-critical work conducting cancer research and advancing scientific knowledge to help people live longer, healthier lives,” she added.

NCI is one of the 27 institutes and centers that form the National Institutes of Health.

This year, Accenture Federal Services has delivered technology assistance under contracts from multiple federal organizations.

Most recently, the enterprise won a $118 million State Department award to enhance technologies used in the agency’s passport and visa systems and its homeland security database hub.

In March, the Accenture subsidiary was awarded a $199 million contract by the Transportation Security Administration for IT modernization services intended to enhance its threat response capabilities.

The company also won a five-year contract from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command to modify its service management system.