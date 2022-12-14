Aeyon, Decision Lens Aim to Help Transform DOD Financial Management Process

Aeyon and Decision Lens have forged an alliance to apply both software and subject matter expertise in efforts to help Department of Defense clients manage financial operations.

The two companies seek to provide DOD tools for planning budgets, prioritizing requirements and analyzing programs, Decision Lens said Tuesday.

Vienna, Virginia-based Aeyon offers audit readiness and support services to the defense and federal civilian sectors.

Ted Reynolds, chief revenue officer of Decision Lens, said the partnership aims to usher in a new era for government requirements planning and financial management.

The Arlington-headquartered software provider offers technology designed to help public sector agencies prioritize, plan and fund operations.

“As PPBE Reform continues to become an increasingly important topic to the Department of Defense, it has become clear that leveraging innovation is key in developing agile and responsive resource planning and decision support processes,” said Mark Novelli, vice president of financial management programs at Aeyon.