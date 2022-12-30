in Industry News, News

Aeyon to Hire More to Support NASA Contract Work; Sunny Singh Quoted

Aeyon
Aeyon to Hire More to Support NASA Contract Work; Sunny Singh Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Vienna, Virginia-based government services contractor Aeyon has more than 800 employees and plans to hire additional staff after securing a contract from NASA for financial management consulting services, the Washington Business Journal reported Thursday.

In mid-December, Aeyon’s subsidiary MM Technologies won a potential $517 million contract to provide financial support services to help consolidate financial operations at seven NASA centers.

“There’s a lot of time and effort that goes into this. There’s a lot of people we’re going to need to hire for this contract and that’s not always easy,” said Sunny Singh, president and CEO of Aeyon.

According to the report, Aeyon will conduct outreach programs at schools and host events to tap into the local labor market as part of its recruitment initiatives in support of the NASA contract.

Singh noted that the company wants to achieve growth across the board.

As we continue to grow, our mission is across the board, across wherever we can to help the government, we want to be there. We don’t have one civic area we’re trying to grow in. We’re trying to grow in almost all areas,” Singh said.

Aeyon, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, launched in September 2021 following the Sehlke-Artlin merger. The company expects to record $200 million in annual revenue.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Aeyoncontract awardEnlightenment Capitalfinancial supportGovconMM TechnologiesMMTNASASunny Singh

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Pentagon Accounting Office Requests Info on Financial System Maintenance, Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Pentagon Accounting Office Requests Info on Financial System Maintenance, Development
CACI Secures $69M Deal to Extend Army Personnel Pay System Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI Secures $69M Deal to Extend Army Personnel Pay System Support