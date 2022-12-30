Aeyon to Hire More to Support NASA Contract Work; Sunny Singh Quoted

Vienna, Virginia-based government services contractor Aeyon has more than 800 employees and plans to hire additional staff after securing a contract from NASA for financial management consulting services, the Washington Business Journal reported Thursday.

In mid-December, Aeyon’s subsidiary MM Technologies won a potential $517 million contract to provide financial support services to help consolidate financial operations at seven NASA centers.

“There’s a lot of time and effort that goes into this. There’s a lot of people we’re going to need to hire for this contract and that’s not always easy,” said Sunny Singh, president and CEO of Aeyon.

According to the report, Aeyon will conduct outreach programs at schools and host events to tap into the local labor market as part of its recruitment initiatives in support of the NASA contract.

Singh noted that the company wants to achieve growth across the board.

“As we continue to grow, our mission is across the board, across wherever we can to help the government, we want to be there. We don’t have one civic area we’re trying to grow in. We’re trying to grow in almost all areas,” Singh said.

Aeyon, a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, launched in September 2021 following the Sehlke-Artlin merger. The company expects to record $200 million in annual revenue.