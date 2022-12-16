in News

Air Force Receives Explosive Ordinance Disposal Robots From L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies has delivered the first T7 explosive ordinance disposal robots to the U.S. Air Force as part of the 10-year, $85 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract

The company delivered four robots out of the initial 56 units requested. The Air Force requested additional 51 T7 EOD robots in May, bringing the total order to 107, the aerospace and defense company said Thursday. 

The explosive ordinance disposal robot is equipped with improved precision for complex EOD missions and deliver increased speed, enhanced strength and battery life. 

Ed Zoiss, president for space and airborne systems at L3Harris, said T7 robots will help safeguard the Air Force’s EOD operators as they mitigate explosive threats around the globe.

Written by Regina Garcia

