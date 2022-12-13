in News, Technology

Air Force Tests Operational Prototype of Hypersonic Air-Launched Weapon From Lockheed; Jay Pitman Quoted

Credit: Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Air Force performed the first test flight of an operational prototype of its air-launched hypersonic missile.

The 412th test wing at Edwards Air Force Base in California conducted the test of the Lockheed Martin-built AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9, off the coast of Southern California and initial results show that all the test objectives were met, the service said Monday.

The wing used a B-52H Stratofortress bomber to launch the ARRW prototype, which completed its flight path and detonated after hitting hypersonic speeds greater than five times the speed of sound.

Jay Pitman, vice president of program management at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business, wrote in a LinkedIn post the test reflects the commitment and partnership between the Air Force and Lockheed to “develop hypersonic weapons on accelerated timelines to meet critical national security needs.”

We are on the cusp of an operational capability that can be deployed to the men and women in uniform,” Pitman added.

Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, Armament Directorate Program executive officer, said he is proud of the dedication and tenacity of the ARRW team to design and test an air-launched hypersonic weapon in five years to deliver a key capability to warfighters.

ARRW is designed to enable combatant commanders to strike time-sensitive targets and is expected to be operational in fall 2023.

Written by Jane Edwards

