in Contract Awards, News

Air Products to Supply NASA KSC Liquid Hydrogen Under $75M Contract

Air Products to Supply NASA KSC Liquid Hydrogen Under $75M Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

https://www.shutterstock.com/

Air Products and Chemicals will supply liquid hydrogen to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida under a potential $75 million contract.

The award covers the procurement of 7.5 million pounds of the chemical, the agency said Thursday.

Pennsylvania-based Air Products was previously awarded $57.3 million to provide 13.1 million lbs of liquid hydrogen to the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

The new firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery contract includes an option that would extend the performance of work until Nov. 30, 2025.

NASA uses liquid hydrogen in aeronautics technology development and combines the element with liquid oxygen to produce fuel for rocket engines.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Air Productscape canaveral space force stationcontract awardGovconKennedy Space CenterLiquid HydrogenNASA

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Xage Joins 1st Cohort of NREL's Clean Energy Cybersecurity Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Xage Joins 1st Cohort of NREL’s Clean Energy Cybersecurity Program
Omni Federal Helps Air Force Deploy Cloud Data-as-a-Service Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Omni Federal Helps Air Force Deploy Cloud Data-as-a-Service Platform