Air Products to Supply NASA KSC Liquid Hydrogen Under $75M Contract

Air Products and Chemicals will supply liquid hydrogen to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida under a potential $75 million contract.

The award covers the procurement of 7.5 million pounds of the chemical, the agency said Thursday.

Pennsylvania-based Air Products was previously awarded $57.3 million to provide 13.1 million lbs of liquid hydrogen to the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

The new firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery contract includes an option that would extend the performance of work until Nov. 30, 2025.

NASA uses liquid hydrogen in aeronautics technology development and combines the element with liquid oxygen to produce fuel for rocket engines.