Allison to Supply Abrams Tank Transmission Under $51M Army Contract

Allison Transmission has secured a $51 million contract to equip the Abrams main battle tank used by the U.S. Army and international military customers with transmission technology.

The company said Wednesday it will deliver X1100-3B1 transmission and technical support to the service branch and foreign military sales clients beginning in January 2023.

Deliveries and technical support are expected to be fulfilled by March 2024.

Allison’s X1100 series of transmission systems have two reverse ranges, four forward ranges and a cross-drive design that consolidates braking and steering features into a compact rugged device.

“Our internal investments have led to growth in the defense end market with new contracts in the last six months for Abrams, the U.S. Army’s newest light tank (Mobile Protected Firepower), M88A3 Hercules and India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle,” said Dana Pittard, vice president for defense programs at Allison.

In February 2021, Allison secured a $3.6 million contract to engineer the X1100-3B1 transmission system in support of the Army’s Abrams fleet.