American Systems Lands $1B DISA Test, Evaluation Services Contract; Peter Smith Quoted

American Systems will provide test, evaluation and certification services to the Defense Information Systems Agency under a potential 10-year, $1.01 billion contract.

The company said Monday it will deliver a full spectrum of joint test and evaluation services to DOD’s Joint Interoperability Test Command at Fort Huachuca in Arizona and Fort George G. Meade in Maryland under the single-award TEC II Services contract.

JITC is an organization within the Pentagon that is tasked with certifying the interoperability of national security systems and military information technology infrastructure.

Peter Smith, president and CEO of American Systems and a three-time Wash100 awardee, said the company provides T&E capabilities that are well-aligned to meet the JITC’s test mission needs.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a four-year base period of performance, one five-year option and an additional one-year extension, according to DOD’s announcement.