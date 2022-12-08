Small Business APT Wins $67M NASA Mission Assurance Support Contract

Source: A-P-T Research

Huntsville, Alabama-based small business A-P-T Research has won a potential $67 million contract for safety and mission assurance support services to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Work under the fixed-price, level-of-effort SMASS IV contract will include assessment and analysis of risks to exploration ground systems and various KSC-managed efforts such as the Commercial Crew Program, the agency said Thursday.

The period of performance comprises 20 base months, starting Feb.1, one 24-month option and an additional 16-month extension.

NASA said the award includes a provision for flexible hours meant to address extra requirements on the job.