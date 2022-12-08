in Contract Awards, News

Small Business APT Wins $67M NASA Mission Assurance Support Contract

Source: A-P-T Research

Huntsville, Alabama-based small business A-P-T Research has won a potential $67 million contract for safety and mission assurance support services to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Work under the fixed-price, level-of-effort SMASS IV contract will include assessment and analysis of risks to exploration ground systems and various KSC-managed efforts such as the Commercial Crew Program, the agency said Thursday.

The period of performance comprises 20 base months, starting Feb.1, one 24-month option and an additional 16-month extension.

NASA said the award includes a provision for flexible hours meant to address extra requirements on the job.

Alphaport has performed similar work for the agency under the previous iteration of the SMASS contract that was valued at $47.5 million contract in 2016.

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

