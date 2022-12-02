in Big Data & Analytics, News

Army Collaborates With Microsoft on Enabling Cloud Computing at Tactical Edge

Microsoft and a U.S. Army corps have partnered to implement cloud native capabilities at the tactical edge and help ensure warfighters are provided with information needed in their decision making efforts, a Department of Defense distribution service reported Thursday.

The XVIII Airborne Corps, in collaboration with Microsoft, launched the Dragon Cloud initiative that is aimed at enabling analysis and management of data in support of tactical operations.

The military employed Microsoft Azure Edge, which works as a cloud storage gateway and allows for data transfers to Azure cloud while retaining local access to files.

Through the collaboration, the Army showcased its ability to meet emerging requirements through rapid delivery of cloud computing capability, as well as to enhance data collection and analytics using an artificial intelligence workload.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

