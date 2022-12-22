Army Issues RFI for Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle

"Logo of the United States Army", by United States Army, http://www.brandsoftheworld.com/download/brand/53464.html, licensed under CC0

The U.S. Army has begun a market survey to seek information on potential industry sources that could meet the requirement for an advanced reconnaissance vehicle and solicit feedback on the draft performance specification for the ARV.

The service envisions the ARV as the next-generation combat vehicle system with an open system architecture, sensors, communications and combat capabilities to gather and transmit information while integrating artificial intelligence and robotics into manned-unmanned teams, according to a request for information published Wednesday.

The Army expects the ARV to “provide the Fleet Marine Force with the survivable, mobile, networked, sustainable, maintainable and lethal platform optimized for naval transport and amphibious employment in the littoral operating environment,” the RFI reads.

The ARV family of vehicles is expected to consist of six mission role variants: Command, Control, Communications and Computers-Unmanned Aerial System; Organic Precision Fire-Mounted; Counter-UAS; 30mm Autocannon and Anti-Tank Guided Missile; Logistics; and Recovery.

The draft specification document as part of the RFI is for the C4UAS mission role variant.

The service plans to hold a virtual industry day for the ARV requirement as soon as February.

Responses to the market survey are due Jan. 23.