Army Seeks Proposals for Watercraft System Technical Support

A U.S. Army command is soliciting proposals for a contract to provide a range of non-personnel support services to the Army Watercraft Systems.

In a notice posted on SAM.gov, the Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command said that it will award a potential $58.1 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to a vendor that can deliver design, engineering, maintenance and safety analysis for AWS.

The chosen company will also be responsible for quality assurance, program management, new equipment training, milestone documentation, and performance-based logistics.

The cost-plus-fixed fee task order will be performed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, over a five-year period.

Army TACOM will accept proposals until Jan. 6 and select an awardee through a competitive process.