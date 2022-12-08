Austal Begins C2 Module Production for Navy Submarines

Austal USA began production on electronic deck and command and control systems modules for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia- and Columbia-class attack submarines.

The project is part of a partnership with General Dynamics’ Electric Boat subsidiary, which won a potential $813.7 million contract to support the branch’s nuclear submarine modernization efforts, Austal said Tuesday.

“This partnership is representative of the talent that exists across the shipbuilding industrial base and how it can be optimized to support the throughput our U.S. Navy and Nation require,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said.

The Mobile, Alabama-based shipbuilder will outfit the CCSM and EDM systems and expects to work on the first CCSM in late January.

Austal plans to move to full production and outfitting of the modules for the Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines in 2026.