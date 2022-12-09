in News, Technology

AWS’ Dave Levy on Meeting DOD’s Mission Needs Through Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Contract

Amazon Web Services and three other vendors secured spots on the Department of Defense’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract and Dave Levy, vice president of U.S. government, nonprofit and health care at AWS, said the company will work to deliver capabilities to support DOD and its mission through the JWCC vehicle.

Levy, a four-time Wash100 awardee, wrote in a blog post published Thursday the company will support government workloads across all data classification levels and provide a cloud computing environment backed by a set of security tools.

AWS will also provide rugged computing devices and platforms equipped with private connectivity to support warfighters at the tactical edge, according to Levy.

These devices are field-tested for the most extreme conditions and are purpose-built to move petabytes of data, offline,” he added.

Levy also discussed how AWS will help DOD carry out mainframe modernization and migration efforts and gain access to skilled employees through cloud training and education initiatives.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

