in News

AWS Offers Amazon Connect to Support NORAD Tracks Santa Program; Liz Martin Quoted

https://em-graphics.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/archintel-media/9816f528-c9ac-4b0e-8ef2-4c8fdb941952.jpg
AWS Offers Amazon Connect to Support NORAD Tracks Santa Program; Liz Martin Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amazon Web Services is among the companies that will help the North American Aerospace Defense Command provide families with live updates on Santa’s whereabouts on Dec. 24.

As part of the NORAD Tracks Santa program, AWS said Wednesday omnichannel cloud contact center service Amazon Connect will be available for use to tap remote call center agents to provide assistance when volunteers at NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center become busy with calls.

“Amazon Connect allows customers like NORAD to easily scale contact center operations to address increased call volumes,” remarked AWS Director for Defense Liz Martin. “This Christmas Eve, as NORAD prepares to address more than 150,000 calls from inquisitive children, Amazon Connect will help manage the spike in demand to make sure questions about Santa’s journey from the North Pole get answered.”

Assisting the NORAD program is among AWS’ efforts to support defense organizations. In an Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz, Martin talked about how innovations like cloud enhance decision-making and support government missions.

“The cloud enables customers of all shapes and sizes – including the Service branches and defense agencies – to scale up and down quickly and seamlessly and to take advantage of newer and innovative technologies like machine learning and AI,” said Martin.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Amazon ConnectAmazon Web ServicescloudGovconLiz MartinNORADNORAD Tracks Santa program

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

BAE Secures $119M Contract for Navy Ship Maintenance, Modernization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Secures $119M Contract for Navy Ship Maintenance, Modernization