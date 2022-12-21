Axon’s Federal Cloud Receives FedRAMP Status Upgrade; Richard Coleman Quoted

Axon Enterprise obtained a high-impact status certification from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform, Axon FedCloud system.

The new designation was an upgrade from the company’s previous moderate-level impact status and allows the technology company to better handle workflows for digital evidence management, situational awareness and records management, Axon said Tuesday.

Richard Coleman, vice president and general manager of federal sector at Axon, said the FedRAMP designation upgrade would help Axon deepen its relationships with federal agencies and its federal customers.

“There is a constant need to ensure sensitive information is protected across agencies and administrations as the government securely conducts business,” noted Coleman.

Axon FedCloud functions as an isolated region of Axon Cloud Services that is dedicated to the U.S. federal community.