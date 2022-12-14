BAE to Integrate Threat Management Tech Into Navy Countermeasures Dispensing System

"BAE Systems logo", by ™/®BAE Systems plc, http://147.29.80.131/ourbrand/nonlogged/identityelements/index.htm, licensed under CC0

BAE Systems has secured a $13.5 million other transaction agreement to equip a U.S. Navy aircraft survivability system with a company-built threat management platform.

The OTA, issued through the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, marks the first Smart D2 technology procurement within the Department of Defense and supports the ALE-47 Common Carriage program, the company said Tuesday.

Smart D2 is designed to help aircrew plan the threat targeting process before they deploy countermeasures with the ALE-47 dispensing system.

BAE noted the technology will replace key dispenser components, including a database that contains information about known threats, and facilitate two-way critical data communication among pilots.

The Navy intends to integrate the “smart” tool onto the branch’s rotary and fixed-wing vehicles.