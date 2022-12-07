in Contract Awards, News

BAE Unit Secures $128M for Poland Armored Recovery Vehicle Production

BAE Systems

BAE Systems‘ land and armaments business will produce M88A2 armored recovery vehicles for Poland under a $128.2 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army.

The company was the sole bidder for the firm-fixed-price production contract, according to a Department of Defense notice published Tuesday.

Work will take place at BAE’s York, Pennsylvania, facility and is projected to finish by March 31, 2025.

In a separate Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement says the Polish government requested to buy a dozen M88A2s as part of a potential $3.75 billion foreign military sales deal with the U.S. government.

The 70-ton platform also known as Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System is designed to help soldiers tow, winch or hoist tanks and other heavy combat vehicles.

Written by Regina Garcia

