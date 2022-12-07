BAE Unit Secures $128M for Poland Armored Recovery Vehicle Production

BAE Systems

BAE Systems‘ land and armaments business will produce M88A2 armored recovery vehicles for Poland under a $128.2 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army.

The company was the sole bidder for the firm-fixed-price production contract, according to a Department of Defense notice published Tuesday.

Work will take place at BAE’s York, Pennsylvania, facility and is projected to finish by March 31, 2025.

In a separate Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement says the Polish government requested to buy a dozen M88A2s as part of a potential $3.75 billion foreign military sales deal with the U.S. government.

The 70-ton platform also known as Heavy Equipment Recovery Combat Utility Lift and Evacuation System is designed to help soldiers tow, winch or hoist tanks and other heavy combat vehicles.