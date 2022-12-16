BigBear Demos Decision Support Tech at Navy’s Digital Horizon Event; Tony Barrett Quoted

BigBear.ai partnered with Accenture’s federal arm and the U.S. Navy to demonstrate its decision support technology offering, called Ursa Minor, at the service branch’s Digital Horizon, a three-week artificial intelligence and unmanned integration event that concluded Thursday in Bahrain.

Ursa Minor uses machine learning-augmented algorithms and analytics to detect potential threats and works to provide analysts and decision-makers with computer vision capabilities and situational awareness by combining millions of data points, BigBear.ai said Thursday.

Tony Barrett, president and general manager of federal markets at BigBear.ai, said the company is thrilled to be contracted by Task Force 59 and to demonstrate its AI-based computer vision and forecasting capabilities at the tactical edge.

“BigBear.ai and Accenture Federal Services were the two companies out of 18 who were selected to bring AI solutions to the exercise,” he added.

BigBear.ai plans to participate in the next exercise that will be held in March in Jordan.

Digital Horizon seeks to help U.S. Naval Forces Central Command advance efforts to integrate AI and unmanned technologies and develop a fleet of unmanned surface vessels by the end of summer 2023.