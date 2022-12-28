Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to Support TriWest Under DOD Tricare T-5 West Region Contract

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will support TriWest Healthcare Alliance in delivering Tricare health care services to service personnel, retirees and their families across 26 states in the West region under a contract with the Department of Defense.

TriWest won a $65.1 billion managed care support contract from the Defense Health Agency for the West Region, which includes Alaska, Arizona, California and Colorado. Under the T-5 contract, the region will take in six states from the East covering about 1.5 million beneficiaries: Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona said Tuesday it will provide a network of about 39,000 medical professionals to support TriWest in delivering health care services to Tricare beneficiaries in local communities.

The Arizona-based health insurer supported TriWest’s previous Tricare contracts through its network of health professionals.

In addition to the T-5 contract, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will also help TriWest administer the Community Care Network for veterans under a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs.