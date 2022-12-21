Boeing Hands Over Ground-based Missile Interceptors to MDA

The Missile Defense Agency has officially accepted two new Ground-based Interceptors from Boeing at its facility in Fort Greely, Alaska.

The interceptors are part of the Service Life Extension Program for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense anti-ballistic missile system, the company said Monday.

“The Ground-Based Interceptors remain the only operationally deployed missile component of GMD. These deliveries represent the culmination of efforts to expand and enhance our homeland missile defense,” remarked Debbie Barnett, vice president and program director of GMD for Boeing.

The interceptors were assembled at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California and flown on Boeing’s C-17 Globemaster aircraft, which is built for carrying oversized payloads on long-haul flights. The company continues to provide construction support at Fort Greely to further expand system capacity.