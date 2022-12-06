in News, Technology

Booz Allen Utilizes AWS Tools to Support Government Customer Cloud Migration Effort

Booz Allen Hamilton has employed Amazon Web Servicescloud migration program to help an undisclosed U.S. government customer move its security and information event management system from an on-premise environment to the AWS cloud.

In a blog post published Monday, the AWS team said Booz Allen used 32 AWS Snowball edge storage optimized devices, each with 80 terabytes of usable storage space, to transport large volumes of data in multiple waves. 

Each wave involved six AWS Snowball devices and migrated users, processes and information from the virtualized, on-premise Splunk system.

During the migration process, Booz Allen managed the automation and installation of Splunk on AWS to facilitate the integration, testing, troubleshooting and connectivity to on-premise and cloud-based systems.

Booz Allen also provisioned and configured all AWS Identity and Access Management roles and access to AWS native resources.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

