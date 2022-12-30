CACI Secures $69M Deal to Extend Army Personnel Pay System Support

CACI International‘s integrated security solutions business has received a $68.8 million contract modification from the U.S. Army for the continued assistance in fielding and sustainment of an online human resources system that manages personnel and pay procedures.

The modification extends for one year the provision of training, deployment and maintenance support for the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, Increment II Program, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

IPPS-A Increment II is the second part of the HR program that seeks to integrate personnel and pay functions for all Army personnel to improve efficiency and minimize discrepancies.

CACI-ISS will conduct work in Arlington, Virginia, through Dec. 31, 2023.

Army Contracting Command obligated $4.4 million in fiscal 2023 other procurement and operation and maintenance funds at the time of award.