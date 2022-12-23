in Contract Awards, News

CAES to Supply Antenna Components for Lockheed’s Naval Electronic Warfare Modernization Work; Mike Kahn Quoted

CAES will deliver antenna components and spares to Lockheed Martin to support its work on the U.S. Navy’s Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 2.

Under an approximately $24.6 million contract from Lockheed, CAES is tasked to supply additional antenna array panel assemblies and spares for SEWIP Block 2 to help with the enhancement of the Navy’s AN/SLQ-32 electronic warfare systems, the advanced electronics developer said Thursday. 

SEWIP Block 2 seeks to provide enhanced electronic support capability by means of an upgraded EW antenna, and is used on a number of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers.

Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES, welcomed the opportunity for the company to continue its collaboration with Lockheed to provide electronic warfare protection for the maritime fleet. 

“CAES’ reliable electronic warfare components are advancing technology to protect our warfighters on land, air and sea,” added the previous Wash100 Award recipient.

Written by Regina Garcia

