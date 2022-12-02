in C4ISR, News

Canoo-Made Convertible Electric Light Tactical Vehicle to Begin Analysis, Demo With Army

Credit: Canoo

Electric vehicle developer Canoo has supplied the U.S. Army with a bulletproof, all-electric light tactical vehicle that converts into multiple types of conveyance.

The service branch ordered the LTV in July for analysis and demonstration in military outposts and operational environments, the company said Thursday.

The LTV is equipped with carbon Kevlar to provide protection without additional weight. Because of Canoo’s modular attachment platform, the vehicle can be converted into a pickup, flatbed truck or cargo transport with mounting racks and ramps for carrying tactical equipment or construction materials.

In addition, Canoo equipped the vehicle with its all-wheel drive system and accessories built for all-terrain extreme or stealth environments. It also incorporated battery safety and passenger ergonomic designs to the LTV.

Written by Jamie Bennet

