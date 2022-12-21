in News, Technology

Carahsoft Adds Paperless Innovations’ Actus SaaS Offering to AWS Marketplace

Actus, a cloud-based procurement management platform from Paperless Innovations, has debuted on Amazon Web Services‘ online marketplace via Carahsoft Technology.

Carahsoft manages the AWS Marketplace distribution of the commercial off-the-shelf software-as-a-service offering designed to help organizations automate purchase card processes and compliance requirements.

Paperless Innovations said the listing for Actus allows new customers to purchase the SaaS platform with their existing AWS commitments and offers them advantages such as pricing flexibility, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management options.

The partnership with Carahsoft supports a network of information technology resellers and consulting service vendors aiming to help government customers modernize IT applications and processes.

Actus currently holds “In Process” status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

