Carahsoft, AWS Expand Collaboration to Advance Cloud Adoption, Modernization

Carahsoft Technology and Amazon Web Services have sealed a strategic collaboration deal to expand their partnership and drive the adoption and modernization of cloud services.

The multi-year agreement is expected to benefit independent software vendors and resellers as well as public sector clients that use AWS cloud and other software tools through Carahsoft, the technology firm said Tuesday.

Under the expanded partnership, ISVs and resellers will have access to more training and enablement tools to help launch, grow and transform their work through AWS. Carahsoft will also help speed up migration and implementation of their processes to AWS so that they can broaden their customer base in the public sector.

“The SCA creates a vast number of opportunities for Carahsoft to support ISVs and resellers in using AWS to transform their business, accelerate time-to-market and level up their AWS engagement to securely drive modernization in the public sector,” commented Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a recent Wash100 Award winner.