Carahsoft Receives Red Hat Public Sector Training Partner Recognition; Natalie Gregory Quoted

Red Hat has recognized Carahsoft Technology as the software vendor’s training distributor in the North American public sector for the fourth straight year.

The two companies have worked since 2005 to educate government customers about the technical aspect of Red Hat products and help agency information technology professionals gain certification, Carahsoft said Thursday.

The partnership offers training, demonstration, workshops and informative emails to agencies and educational institutions.

“In 2022, our workshops doubled in registration with attendance for many events maxing out capacity,” said Natalie Gregory, vice president of Red Hat sales at Carahsoft.

“This displays the relevancy and strong market value our customers attribute to the opportunity to be trained and certified on Red Hat’s product portfolio.”