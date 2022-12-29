Catalyst Accelerator Seeks Program Participants to Streamline USAF Digital Model Processing

A three-month startup accelerator program will be launched by Catalyst Accelerator in an effort to boost the efficiency of the U.S. Air Force’s digital model processing.

Catalyst Accelerator’s operations in Ogden, Utah, is inviting applications from small businesses that can present technologies capable of streamlining the service branch’s Unified Certification Strategy, the accelerator said Tuesday.

UCS is a new approach to simplify airworthiness, cybersecurity and nuclear surety certifications. It uses model-based systems engineering, computer-aided design, finite element analysis and other digital models.

The program, kicking off on March 7, will select eight companies that will collaborate with the government and industry to promote their technology. Their output will be showcased at a demonstration day on May 24.

Catalyst Accelerator Ogden is supported by the Air Force Digital Transformation Office.