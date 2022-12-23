Catawba-Trinity JV Wins DOE Environmental Management Office Support Contract

The original uploader was K. Aainsqatsi at English Wikipedia. - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons.

A joint venture between Catawba Engineering and Environmental Services and Trinity Engineering Associates will perform technical assistance work for the Department of Energy’s environmental management office under a two-year, $25 million contract.

The EM Headquarters Consolidated Technical Support Services contract will include tasks such as acquisition and contract management, technology development and security work, DOE said Thursday.

Catawba-TEA, which is certified under the Small Business Administration’s 8(a) program, may receive firm-fixed-price and time-and-material task orders under the CTSS award.

DOE chose the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based contractor after a competitive procurement and said the action aimed to ensure continuity of service within the office.