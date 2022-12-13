in Industry News, News

Chris Kastner on HII Mission Technologies Business

Chris Kastner on HII Mission Technologies Business - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Photo by: https://hii.com/leadership/christopher-d-kastner/

Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII, said the mission technologies business accounts for approximately 25 percent of the company’s sales and will “outpace shipbuilding from a growth perspective,” Defense News reported Monday.

The Newport News, Virginia-based contractor’s Technical Solutions division became HII Mission Technologies in late March, operating with six business groups: command, control, computers, communications, cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; unmanned systems; cyber, electronic warfare and space; fleet sustainment; live, virtual, constructive solutions; and nuclear and environmental services. 

The mission technologies segment expanded through HII’s acquisition of Alion Science and Technology in August 2021 and Camber in December 2016.

Kastner told the publication in an interview his thoughts on inflation and noted that HII remains open to assessing potential acquisitions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Alion Science and TechnologyC5ISRCamberChris KastnerGovconHIIHII Mission TechnologiesinflationLVCM&A activityShipbuilding

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Fairbanks Morse Defense Secures $90M Navy IDIQ for Combat Ship Engine Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Fairbanks Morse Defense Secures $90M Navy IDIQ for Combat Ship Engine Support
Raytheon Business Handpicked to Handle Tactical Edge Network Development for Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon Business Handpicked to Handle Tactical Edge Network Development for Air Force