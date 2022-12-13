Chris Kastner on HII Mission Technologies Business

Photo by: https://hii.com/leadership/christopher-d-kastner/

Chris Kastner, president and CEO of HII, said the mission technologies business accounts for approximately 25 percent of the company’s sales and will “outpace shipbuilding from a growth perspective,” Defense News reported Monday.

The Newport News, Virginia-based contractor’s Technical Solutions division became HII Mission Technologies in late March, operating with six business groups: command, control, computers, communications, cybersecurity, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; unmanned systems; cyber, electronic warfare and space; fleet sustainment; live, virtual, constructive solutions; and nuclear and environmental services.

The mission technologies segment expanded through HII’s acquisition of Alion Science and Technology in August 2021 and Camber in December 2016.

Kastner told the publication in an interview his thoughts on inflation and noted that HII remains open to assessing potential acquisitions.