Cloudflare Granted FedRAMP Moderate Designation

Cloudflare has received moderate authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, underpinning the company’s ability to provide cloud and network support to critical government functions, including election infrastructure.

Federal, state and local agencies can now utilize Cloudflare’s platform to address cyber requirements and enhance the delivery of citizen services, the company said Wednesday.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince noted that the FedRAMP authorization will enable Cloudflare to serve more agencies and companies that sell to these agencies.

“Cloudflare has long served the most technical, security-aware agencies like the FBI and U.S Department of State,” added Prince.

Cloudflare provides security, performance, and reliability services to over 40 U.S. federal government agencies through its global network.